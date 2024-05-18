Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities today

ISLAMABAD – Rains along with thunderstorm will lash the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday, bringing sigh of relief for people amid blistering heat.
In its advisory, Pakistan Met Office said cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm, with isolated hailstorm, are expected at isolated places in capital and other areas in region.
On Saturday, the temperature of capital will stay at 25-37°C. According to the synoptic situation, a Shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country today.
Rains and thunderstorms will also continue on Sunday, which will be followed by sunny days.
Islamabad's air quality was recorded at 69 which shows less level of pollution as compared to the previous week.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mostly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan while very hot, and windstorm-dust raising winds in central and southern parts.
Partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, western/northern Balochistan, central/southern Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Showers and hailstorm are also expected at isolated places in KP, and Kashmir during the period.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
