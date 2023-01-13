PAKvNZ: Pakistan set 281-run target for New Zealand in ODI series decider

KARACHI – Pakistan set a target of 281 runs for New Zealand in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman smashed a ton while Mohmmad Rizwan played a quality inning of 74 runs, helping Pakistan to build a reasonable total after team suffered early blows while losing key wickets of Babar Azam and Shan Masood.

Haris Sohail made 22 runs while Salman Ali Agha played a fiery inning of 45 runs, leading Pakistan to 280.

The series is levelled at 1-1 after the first two matches.

Pakistan have made two changes to the playing XI. Shan Masood has replaced Imam-ul-Haq, while Mohammad Hasnain has joined the squad as Naseem Shah is not playing today.

New Zealand have made no changes in their playing XI.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson ©, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.