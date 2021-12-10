Ramiz Raja heaps praise on Pakistan's consistency in recent series
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday lauded captain Babar Azam for the Green Shirts' consistent performance in the Bangladesh series and the T20 World Cup.
In a video statement, Ramiz said people called him a "catalyst" and asked him how was he able to turn around the team. "I always say that leadership matters in cricket."
Ramiz credited the team for their consistency, noting that they deserved being praised as they had to make quick decisions on the ground. "And we should not take Bangladesh as a light opponent, they defeated Australia and New Zealand."
"When you give confidence to the leader and allow him to make decisions, he shows ownership towards everything — team, performances, disasters. He becomes transparent and brave," Ramiz said.
Get excited people! PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is here to talk about @babarazam258 leadership and the team’s performances and consistency.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/kasIlRGyQL— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2021
The PCB chairman said when no one interferes with the captain's strategy, then they produce results.
"Before India's match, I had told the team that they should not worry about results," Raja said, and Pakistan followed the chairman's advice, as they defeated their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup — making history.
Ramiz said it was important to give a free hand to the skipper so as to make him "fearless."
"But this is a pit stop, and we have a long way to go," he said, highlighting that his stint as the PCB chairman began tremendously.
Developing pitches
The PCB chairman said the country's pitches were "overkilled and overused", as he lamented that Pakistan lacked infrastructure and grounds, which were crucial for building a good team.
"Unless your pitches aren't good, your performance won't be good either."
Ramiz said there was a need to replicate international pitches in Pakistan, as the team could not prepare itself for matches in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries if it does not have good pitches at home.
The PCB chairman said he had "breaking news" for fans regarding pitches, which would be revealed in the coming days.
For the fans
Ramiz noted that there was a need to improve the fans' experience and announced that the PCB was trying to install free internet services at the stadium for the attendees during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
