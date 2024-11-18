Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CUBE Studio to launch training academy in Pakistan

Cube Studio To Launch Training Academy In Pakistan

LONDON – In a groundbreaking move, CUBE Studio, a leader in virtual production, is launching a Training Academy and Innovation Lab in Pakistan as part of its ambitious expansion plan.

This initiative aims to nurture talent and pioneer cutting-edge technology in the region, with a full-fledged Virtual Production Studio slated to open by mid-2025.

Empowering Talent and Advancing Technology

The Training Academy will provide aspiring filmmakers, VFX artists, and digital storytellers with specialized courses in virtual production, including on-set training, immersive set design, and virtual world-building. Leveraging state-of-the-art tools and mentorship from industry leaders, the academy will equip students with skills to excel in film, gaming, television, and beyond.

Innovation Lab: A Hub for Creative Experimentation

The accompanying Innovation Lab will foster collaboration among technologists, creatives, and industry experts, exploring new techniques and technologies to push the boundaries of virtual production.

Sustainability at the Core

Aligned with its mission to reduce the environmental impact of traditional filmmaking, the upcoming Virtual Production Studio will adopt sustainable practices, leveraging digital tools to minimize its carbon footprint while enhancing creativity.

Partnerships for Excellence

CUBE Studio is collaborating with leading technology companies and educational institutions to ensure its programs reflect industry standards and the latest advancements in virtual production.

Timeline and Enrollment

The Training Academy will welcome its first batch of students in early 2025, with the full-scale Virtual Production Studio set to launch in the second quarter of 2025.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for CUBE Studio as it brings world-class virtual production capabilities and educational opportunities to Pakistan.

