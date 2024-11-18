Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in leading T20I run-scorer

Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli In Leading T20i Run Scorer

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to claim the second spot on the list of highest run-scorers in T20 Internationals.

The Pakistani batter achieved this milestone with a 41-run knock in the third and final match of the T20 series against Australia in Hobart.

India’s former T20 captain Rohit Sharma holds the top spot with 4,231 runs. After his innings, Babar Azam now has 4,192 runs, securing the second position, while Virat Kohli is third with 4,188 runs.

Additionally, Babar needs just 40 more runs to claim the top spot on the list.

It is noteworthy that after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the format.

Australia whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

