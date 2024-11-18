Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Beleaguered Pakistan battle to avoid clean sweep in last T20I against Australia

SYDNEY – Team Pakistan is playing the third and final T20I against Australia today to avoid a whitewash after losing the series 2-0.

Rizwan-led Men in Green are on the brink of whitewash in T20I series against Aussies as the game is scheduled at iconic Ninja Stadium in Hobart. The series remained a tough one for Rizwan and his team members who had already been beaten in the first two matches by a dominant Australian side.

Australia left Pakistan with little room to recover, and despite some key individual efforts from players like Irfan Khan Niazi, Usman Khan, and Haris Rauf, the visitors have been unable to counter the dominance of Inglis and team members.

In last action, unbeaten Australia will be aiming for a perfect 3-0 finish to cap off a successful series.

The T20I series comes on heels of Pakistan’s historic ODI series victory over Australia, which Green Shirts won after 22 years. The success in 50-over format, led by Rizwan, had raised hopes of a strong showing in the T20Is. However, the Green Shirts have struggled to transfer their momentum into the shorter format, facing numerous challenges.

Pakistan vs Australia Squads

Pakistan

Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia

Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mathew Short, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Australia thump Pakistan by 13 run to clinch T20I series 2-0

Latest

