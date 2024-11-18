Seven policemen kidnapped from Bannu

BANNU – At least seven police personnel have been kidnapped from Bannu.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Wazir subdivision, and the DPO has confirmed the event.

The DPO stated that efforts are underway to recover the seven personnel abducted from the Wazir subdivision, with the incident reported near the Utmanzai subdivision.

Police have launched an operation to secure the safe recovery of the abducted officers.

Incidents of police abductions and attacks on law enforcement have risen in the country’s northwestern region.

Earlier this month, unidentified gunmen abducted a police constable from his home in Bannu district’s Bakakhel Police Station jurisdiction.

Pakistan faces a surge in militant activities, particularly in KP and Balochistan, following the Taliban’s takeover of neighboring Afghanistan.