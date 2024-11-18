ADB approves $500m loan to boost Pakistan’s climate and disaster resilience

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a $500 million loan for Pakistan to strengthen its capacity to tackle climate change and natural disasters.

According to media reports, the agreement between Pakistan and ADB will provide funds under the Climate and Disaster Resilience Enhancement Program.

The statement highlights that the program will enhance Pakistan’s institutional framework for planning, preparation, and response to climate and disaster risks while promoting inclusive investments.

It will also introduce innovative financing models based on risk assessment.

Additionally, the ADB has granted $1 million to support the implementation of the Climate and Disaster Resilience Program.

The agreement was signed by ADB Country Director Emma Fan and Pakistan’s Secretary of Economic Affairs, Kazim Niaz.