Dubai announces construction of world's first 3-D printed mosque

DUBAI - In another distinction, Dubai will be constructing the world's first 3D-printed mosque with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The mosque which is first of its kind is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Details reveal that the mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers at one time.

With regard to the construction phase of the mosque,Ali Al-Halyan Al-Suwaidi, head of the Engineering Department, indicated that the start date of the works on the site will be at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the current year and the date of completion will be in the first quarter of the year 2025. He explained that the duration of the 3D printing works takes 4 months, as well as the period of printing the walls. The 3D- (printing speed rate) is approximately 20 cm per second / 2 square meters

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) will construct the structure using latest equipment and engineers and as far as the cost is concerned, it is expected that the mosque will be 30% more expensive than ordinary buildings.

A press release by IACAD said the construction aims to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Dubai by making it a leading center in the region and the world in the field of using this technology, while reducing the cost and reducing the time taken to implement construction works, thus contributing to advancing development and indicators of global competitiveness, and preserving the environment by reducing the proportion of waste.

“Resulting from construction work, attracting leading partnerships in the field of construction work with this technology, creating a stimulating environment by encouraging owners, real estate developers, investors, engineers and contractors,” it said.