Dubai announces construction of world's first 3-D printed mosque

Web Desk 03:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: IACAD

DUBAI - In another distinction, Dubai will be constructing the world's first 3D-printed mosque with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The mosque which is first of its kind is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Details reveal that the mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers at one time. 

With regard to the construction phase of the mosque,Ali Al-Halyan Al-Suwaidi, head of the Engineering Department, indicated that the start date of the works on the site will be at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the current year and the date of completion will be in the first quarter of the year 2025. He explained that the duration of the 3D printing works takes 4 months, as well as the period of printing the walls. The 3D- (printing speed rate) is approximately 20 cm per second / 2 square meters

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) will construct the structure using latest equipment and engineers and as far as the cost is concerned, it is expected that the mosque will be 30% more expensive than ordinary buildings.

A press release by IACAD said the construction aims to strengthen the position of the Emirate of Dubai by making it a leading center in the region and the world in the field of using this technology, while reducing the cost and reducing the time taken to implement construction works, thus contributing to advancing development and indicators of global competitiveness, and preserving the environment by reducing the proportion of waste. 

“Resulting from construction work, attracting leading partnerships in the field of construction work with this technology, creating a stimulating environment by encouraging owners, real estate developers, investors, engineers and contractors,” it said.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

