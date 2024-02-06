Ground worker crushed to death by aircraft in horrific accident

Search

HKSAR - In a tragic turn of events, a ground worker was killed after being run over by an aircraft in Hong Kong in what appears to be an accident.

Hong Kong airport authorities confirmed the incident and stated on Tuesday that a tow-truck driver was arrested after a man was found dead on the apron of Hong Kong’s airport on Tuesday morning. 

It is believed that the worker fell out of his vehicle and was run over by an aircraft in a rare accident. Police said they received a call from airport staff at around 3 am detailing that a man had been found unconscious at the West Apron after which investigations were launched.

Unfortunately, Emergency personnel found the 34-year-old man with multiple injuries on his body and declared him dead on the spot.

The Airport Authority confirmed that the deceased was an employee of China Aircraft Services responsible for aircraft towing.

As per police, the man was riding in the passenger seat of a tow truck when he fell out of the vehicle and was hit by the plane being pulled behind it.

It is also being investigated whether the man was wearing a seat belt or not at the time of the accident though the 60-year-old truck driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and was being detained for further interrogation.

The identity of the deceased has not been revealed yet but he was from Jordan.

