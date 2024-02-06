Caretaker cabinet approves PIA restructuring

ISLAMABAD – The interim federal cabinet on Tuesday approved restructuring of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and privatisation of the First Women Bank Limited.
The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair, also consented appointment of a financial advisor for financial and administrative reorganization of PIA.
The cabinet was informed that PIA will be bifurcated into two companies namely TopCo and HoldCo. Basic engineering operations, ground handling, cargo, flight kitchen and training will be attached with TopCo, while departments like PIA Investment, Precision Engineering Complex and other subsidiaries as well as properties will be put under HoldCo. These measures will help attract investors to PIA, reported Radio Pakistan.
Besides, the cabinet directed its sub-committee on privatisation to dispose of matters related to state-owned entities’ claims of undecided amounts on the national flag carrier at the earliest.
The cabinet also allowed conversion of four out of eight accountability courts in Peshawar into special courts.
Apart from this, the proposal of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court has been approved regarding the appointment of judges in these courts. The remaining courts will continue to function as accountability courts. These changes will not put any additional burden on the national exchequer.
The cabinet approved the de-regulation of prices of medicines which are not included in the National List of essential medicines.
Under these proposals, prices of medicines other than essential ones will be exempted from the Drugs Act, 1976 and necessary amendments will be made in the Drug Pricing Policy 2018.
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will ensure that doctors do not prescribe vitamins, multivitamins, minerals and over-the-counter products to patients.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.