Nigeria addresses rumours regarding lifting of visa ban by Dubai

ABUJA - The authorities in Nigeria have clarified that Dubai has not lifted a visa ban against the citizens, contrary to the rumors that swirled on social media.
The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga has clarified that the ban on visa issuance to Nigerians by the UAE has not been lifted.
"UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document circulating is unauthorized by both the Nigerian government and the UAE," Onanuga stated on his X handle on Tuesday evening.
In October 2022, the UAE imposed a ban on Nigerians and citizens from 19 other African nations, prohibiting their entry into its borders.
Subsequently, the country's authorities instructed travel agents and trade partners to decline all related applications. This ban has led to a diplomatic stalemate between the two nations regarding travel restrictions.
Back in September 2023, there were reports that the visa ban was lifted; however, such reports were declared to be false by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
