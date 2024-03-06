Search

Nigeria addresses rumours regarding lifting of visa ban by Dubai

Web Desk
02:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Nigeria addresses rumours regarding lifting of visa ban by Dubai

ABUJA - The authorities in Nigeria have clarified that Dubai has not lifted a visa ban against the citizens, contrary to the rumors that swirled on social media.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga has clarified that the ban on visa issuance to Nigerians by the UAE has not been lifted.

"UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document circulating is unauthorized by both the Nigerian government and the UAE," Onanuga stated on his X handle on Tuesday evening.

In October 2022, the UAE imposed a ban on Nigerians and citizens from 19 other African nations, prohibiting their entry into its borders.

Subsequently, the country's authorities instructed travel agents and trade partners to decline all related applications. This ban has led to a diplomatic stalemate between the two nations regarding travel restrictions.

Back in September 2023, there were reports that the visa ban was lifted; however, such reports were declared to be false by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

