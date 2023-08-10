Asia's top tourist destination has relaxed visa requirements: Read details inside

BANGKOK - Top tourist hotspot, Thailand is easing its visa application process by reducing approval time and required documents to attract more foreign tourists.
According to deputy government spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has streamlined the application for a tourist visa, decreasing the number of required documents and processing time to seven working days from 14.
Inbound foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country increased as expected, even during the off-season, as the Thai government attaches importance to the facilitation of tourists and promotional activities, Ratchada said in a statement.
The data revealed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports suggests that Thailand welcomed 15.89 million tourist arrivals from January to early August, earning over 663 billion baht (about 18.92 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue from foreign visitors.
The ministry says the country is on track to meet the whole-year foreign tourist target of 25 million, a feat being lauded by travel experts from across the world.
Thailand's tourism sector plays a significant role in the country's economy, and the strong growth experienced after the uplifting of travel restrictions has exceeded expectations. The rebound in tourism activity has had a positive impact on employment generation.
The Asian country is a top tourism destination when it comes to spots for holiday goers and globetrotters and is loved by all those wishing to explore its distinct culture, cuisines, history and nightlife.
Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats.
