Search

Immigration

Asia's top tourist destination has relaxed visa requirements: Read details inside

Web Desk 08:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Asia's top tourist destination has relaxed visa requirements: Read details inside

BANGKOK - Top tourist hotspot, Thailand is easing its visa application process by reducing approval time and required documents to attract more foreign tourists.

According to deputy government spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has streamlined the application for a tourist visa, decreasing the number of required documents and processing time to seven working days from 14.

Inbound foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country increased as expected, even during the off-season, as the Thai government attaches importance to the facilitation of tourists and promotional activities, Ratchada said in a statement.

The data revealed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports suggests that Thailand welcomed 15.89 million tourist arrivals from January to early August, earning over 663 billion baht (about 18.92 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue from foreign visitors.

The ministry says the country is on track to meet the whole-year foreign tourist target of 25 million, a feat being lauded by travel experts from across the world.

Thailand's tourism sector plays a significant role in the country's economy, and the strong growth experienced after the uplifting of travel restrictions has exceeded expectations. The rebound in tourism activity has had a positive impact on employment generation.

The Asian country is a top tourism destination when it comes to spots for holiday goers and globetrotters and is loved by all those wishing to explore its distinct culture, cuisines, history and nightlife.

Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

German Schengen Visa processing time reduced but only for these citizens

08:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Japan relaxes visa rules for artists: Here's much easier route for entertainers

10:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Traveling to Greece? Read this for seamless entry to tourist site Acropolis

09:41 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Indonesia set to conduct evaluation for visa-free entry

08:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Tender for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport issued: Details inside

08:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Saudi Arabia expands e-visa service: Here are 8 more countries declared eligible

10:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada starts accepting PTE scores for Student Direct Stream

10:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: