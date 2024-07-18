EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's fresh date for travelers

LONDON - The European Union has once again delayed the introduction of its new entry-exit system (EES) to November, easing concerns about long queues at the border during the October half-term holidays.

Originally set to begin on October 6, the launch of biometric checks for foreign travelers, including Britons, has now been postponed to at least November 10, as multiple airports have not been able to set up the requisite systems.

Although the European Commission has not confirmed the exact date, some ports and airports have been informed to anticipate a later start.

The postponement of the verification mechanism raises further questions about the readiness of a system that has already been delayed from its initial 2021 launch date.

As far as the reliability of the system is concerned, some foresee chaos upon the scheme's introduction, but others are optimistic that the repeated delays will allow countries ample time to adequately prepare for the change.

For those who are still unaware of the system, it is to be highlighted that the Entry-Exit System (EES) is an automated system designed for UK and other non-EU travelers who do not require visas to enter the EU. When crossing EU external borders, travelers will need to scan their passports or travel documents at self-service kiosks. This does not apply to legal residents or individuals with long-term visas.

The EES will capture the traveler’s name, biometric information, and the dates and locations of entry and exit. Facial scans and fingerprint data will be kept for three years following each visit.

The system will be implemented in all EU member states except Cyprus and Ireland, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The EES aims to strengthen border security and monitor travelers who overstay their permitted 90 days within a 180-day period in the Schengen Area.