Search

Immigration

EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's fresh date for travelers

Web Desk
08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's fresh date for travelers

LONDON - The European Union has once again delayed the introduction of its new entry-exit system (EES) to November, easing concerns about long queues at the border during the October half-term holidays.

Originally set to begin on October 6, the launch of biometric checks for foreign travelers, including Britons, has now been postponed to at least November 10, as multiple airports have not been able to set up the requisite systems.

Although the European Commission has not confirmed the exact date, some ports and airports have been informed to anticipate a later start.

The postponement of the verification mechanism raises further questions about the readiness of a system that has already been delayed from its initial 2021 launch date.

As far as the reliability of the system is concerned, some foresee chaos upon the scheme's introduction, but others are optimistic that the repeated delays will allow countries ample time to adequately prepare for the change.

For those who are still unaware of the system, it is to be highlighted that the Entry-Exit System (EES) is an automated system designed for UK and other non-EU travelers who do not require visas to enter the EU. When crossing EU external borders, travelers will need to scan their passports or travel documents at self-service kiosks. This does not apply to legal residents or individuals with long-term visas.

The EES will capture the traveler’s name, biometric information, and the dates and locations of entry and exit. Facial scans and fingerprint data will be kept for three years following each visit.

The system will be implemented in all EU member states except Cyprus and Ireland, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The EES aims to strengthen border security and monitor travelers who overstay their permitted 90 days within a 180-day period in the Schengen Area.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

EU's most-anticipated Entry/Exit System hits another delay: Here's ...

04:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

From Quetta to Saudi Arabia: PIA launches another direct flight as ...

04:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions against former Israeli soldier

02:43 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Singapore allows visa-free entry to this country: Details inside

06:53 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Canada to tighten regulations on study permits for international ...

06:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Paris airport staff strike: Here's latest update as Olympics draw ...

Immigration

06:25 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Philippines introduces cruise visa waiver program for foreigners

08:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

UAE finally lifts visa ban against this country: Details inside

08:17 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

France updates rules regarding Residency Cards: Here's what will ...

08:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Anti-immigration protests trigger multiple arrests in Ireland: ...

06:15 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Belarus to go visa-free for these countries: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

09:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 18 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)         
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: