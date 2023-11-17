Causing disturbance on flight can be expensive: This woman would pay around $40,000 for her behavior

NEW YORK - A woman hailing from Hawaii has been ordered by authorities to pay as much as around $40,000 to American Airlines for causing a disturbance during a flight which had to land back.
The unpleasant incident happened last year involving the 29-year-old woman and as per a press release from the US Attorney's Office in the District of Arizona, Cayla Farris received a sentence of 3.6 months in prison, along with three years of supervised probation.
Farris was convicted for engaging in disruptive behavior including using foul language, making threats against the flight crew, and causing disturbance among passengers during a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on February 13, 2022.
The severity of the incident could be gauged from the fact that the crew was unable to carry out their duties, resulting in the captain deciding to return the aircraft to Phoenix.
This behavior didn't leave isolated impacts as multiple other flights had to be diverted also. Farris pleaded guilty to the charge of interfering with a flight crew member and as part of the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich ordered Farris to refrain from traveling by commercial aircraft without prior approval during her probation.
Previous instances of disruptive conduct by passengers on flights have incurred significant fines, with one passenger facing an $81,950 penalty by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for an incident on an American Airlines flight in July 2021, and another being fined $77,272 by the FAA for disruptive behavior on a Delta Air Lines flight during the same month, people.com reported.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed these fines during a media interaction and also underscored a 'zero tolerance' approach towards individuals jeopardizing flight crew and fellow passengers' safety.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
