Pakistani contestant Erica Robin takes Miss Universe 2023 by storm in a burkini

Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin, is making headlines and turning heads at the prestigious pageant with her enchanting presence and a national costume that beautifully weaves Pakistan's rich culture and history. In a standout move during the swimsuit round, Erica chose empowerment over convention, gracing the stage confidently in a burkini, eschewing the traditional bikini.

In a captivating collaboration with renowned designer Rubin Singer and the Miss Universe Organization, Erica adorned a breathtaking kaftan, creating ripples of admiration. The official swimwear photos not only showcased her grace but also announced an exclusive collection for fans to own a piece of the glamour from the Miss Universe stage.

A follow-up runway video featuring Erica strutting with confidence elevated Pakistan's visibility. The caption celebrated her impactful presentation, proclaiming, 'Causing a stir, it’s undeniably her... Pakistan!' The spotlight shone on her National Costume 'Pehchaan,' symbolizing individuality and making a resounding impact at the 72nd Miss Universe Preliminary Competition in El Salvador.

Fans were pleasantly surprised and cheered her on in the comment section.

Erica, in a previous statement, emphasized her commitment to upholding Pakistan's reputation on the global stage. Breaking barriers, she stands as the first-ever representative from Pakistan on the Miss Universe stage. In an interview with Voice of America, Erica expressed her joy at the opportunity, declaring, 'I belong to Pakistan.'