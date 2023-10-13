Burkini not bikini: Miss Universe Pakistan nominee clarifies what she will be wearing in upcoming pageant

Pakistan's Miss Universe nominee, Erica Robin, says she will wear a burkini following backlash from local cleric and caretaker government. In response, the beauty pageant contestant vowed to showcase 'the beautiful side of Pakistan' at the global platform, wearing modest clothes.
"I want to show the beautiful side of Pakistan, away from all the negativity and hate that we see on some media outlets," Erica Robin told The National.
"I also confirmed numerous times that I will wear a burkini as I have an immense respect of our culture – and it’s also my personal choice," she added.
Robin, 24, a model by profession from Karachi, won the title last month, and will be the first Pakistani at the global competition.
Robin, who hails from Pakistan's minority Christian community, says Miss Universe is a great platform to "showcase the best of what women can achieve in any field they have chosen".
"This platform has evolved to advocate and empower causes to make the world a better place to live," she added.
"A lot of people have asked me why I wanted to stay in Pakistan; my answer is very simple – it is my home," she said. "It is the place where I am grateful to live and where all my dreams came true. It’s not perfect, but I feel I should spread the message of positivity and highlight the goodness in my country, because there is a lot to celebrate in Pakistan."
"It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men," Robin told the BBC.
"I'm not breaking any law by representing Pakistan on a global platform. I am doing my bit to quell any stereotypes about it," she further added.
The next Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador in November. More than 80 countries are set to be represented at the competition, to be spread across a number of weeks, with the winner crowned on November 18.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
