HBL Microfinance Bank's CEO, Amir Khan, Joins Male Champions of Change Pakistan to Advance Gender Equality

Web Desk
11:09 AM | 13 Oct, 2023
HBL Microfinance Bank's CEO, Amir Khan, Joins Male Champions of Change Pakistan to Advance Gender Equality

ISLAMABAD - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) is pleased to announce that its CEO and President, Muhammad Amir Khan, has joined Male Champions of Change Pakistan (MCC), as part of HBL MfB’s commitment to championing gender equality, diversity, and women's empowerment.

MCC Pakistan, established in 2018, is part of the Champions of Change Coalition, a globally recognised, innovative strategy for achieving inclusive gender equality and building respectful and inclusive workplaces. The Coalition’s strategy is focused on engaging men of power and influence to advance gender equality. 

Reflecting on the Bank's dedication to fostering a diverse and empowering work culture, Mr. Khan stated, "At HBL Microfinance Bank, we believe that true innovation and success flourish in an environment where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every opportunity is accessible. Gender equity is not just a goal; it's a commitment to harnessing the incredible power of diversity. As an organisation of 3,700 people, we truly believe that by fostering an inclusive culture that empowers and enables women, we can pave the way for a brighter future, where possibilities know no bounds."

As a member of MCC Pakistan, Amir Khan joins other leaders who also recognise the transformative potential of gender equality and are determined to reshape the landscape for the betterment of all.

