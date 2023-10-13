HBL Microfinance Bank's CEO, Amir Khan, Joins Male Champions of Change Pakistan to Advance Gender Equality

ISLAMABAD - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) is pleased to announce that its CEO and President, Muhammad Amir Khan, has joined Male Champions of Change Pakistan (MCC), as part of HBL MfB’s commitment to championing gender equality, diversity, and women's empowerment.
MCC Pakistan, established in 2018, is part of the Champions of Change Coalition, a globally recognised, innovative strategy for achieving inclusive gender equality and building respectful and inclusive workplaces. The Coalition’s strategy is focused on engaging men of power and influence to advance gender equality.
Reflecting on the Bank's dedication to fostering a diverse and empowering work culture, Mr. Khan stated, "At HBL Microfinance Bank, we believe that true innovation and success flourish in an environment where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every opportunity is accessible. Gender equity is not just a goal; it's a commitment to harnessing the incredible power of diversity. As an organisation of 3,700 people, we truly believe that by fostering an inclusive culture that empowers and enables women, we can pave the way for a brighter future, where possibilities know no bounds."
As a member of MCC Pakistan, Amir Khan joins other leaders who also recognise the transformative potential of gender equality and are determined to reshape the landscape for the betterment of all.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
