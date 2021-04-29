Why are we not valuing all professions during pandemic?
Share
The COVID pandemic, made us value our health practitioners, who risked their lives and served all the communities. However, during these times, the services of other professionals should also be recognized and appreciated. In Pakistan, like all other countries, our bankers continue to work tirelessly, risking their lives, to provide the best service for our customers. Despite the challenging times, the bankers did not hesitate to provide their services. We feel proud in recognizing the efforts of our bankers, especially the front-line staff, who do not let the fear of the pandemic stop them from providing their services for the country.
It was saddening to see how there were several attempts to demoralize the services of bankers during the pandemic. The least we can do during these times is to not turn a blind eye to their efforts. Our bankers are the driving force of the economy. The bankers are making the money move throughout our financial markets and helping to sustain the economy.
In these difficult times, we should take essential measures, follow complete SOPs to stay safe, and keep others around us protected as well. We need to stand together in these times and mitigate all the fake news propaganda that is circulating. Our bankers require your support and assurance that their hard work is being appreciated. We ensure that complete SOPs are followed by our bankers while interacting with each other and customers.
- Pak, German FMs pledge to continue coactions on Covid-19 response01:27 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- PIA Instructor suspended for harassing trainee apprentice01:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Special PIA flight brings 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from ...12:46 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Delos Chang reveals the pros and cons of a digital nomad lifestyle12:44 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Banking hours changed in Pakistan amid Covid-19 surge - check new ...12:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Brett Lee donates one Bitcoin for India's fight against coronavirus04:26 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen tanks for Covid-19 ...03:31 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli shows off hopscotch skills (VIDEO)02:22 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021