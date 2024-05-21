Ogra proposes cut in gas prices

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed reducing the prices of gas supplied by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).
Contrary to the gas companies’ demands, Ogra recommended a 10% reduction in the average gas price for SNGPL and a 4% decrease for SSGC.
The national oil regulator suggested lowering the price of SNGPL gas by Rs179.17 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) to Rs1,635.90 per mmbtu.
It also proposed reducing the price of SSGC gas by Rs59.23 per mmbtu, bringing the average price to Rs1,401.25 per mmbtu.
According to a spokesperson for the regulatory authority, Ogra has forwarded its decision to the federal government for approval.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
