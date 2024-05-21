Ogra proposes cut in gas prices

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed reducing the prices of gas supplied by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Contrary to the gas companies’ demands, Ogra recommended a 10% reduction in the average gas price for SNGPL and a 4% decrease for SSGC.

The national oil regulator suggested lowering the price of SNGPL gas by Rs179.17 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) to Rs1,635.90 per mmbtu.

It also proposed reducing the price of SSGC gas by Rs59.23 per mmbtu, bringing the average price to Rs1,401.25 per mmbtu.

According to a spokesperson for the regulatory authority, Ogra has forwarded its decision to the federal government for approval.