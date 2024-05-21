Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Temp to remain 6°C above normal levels amid heatwave alert

Web Desk
01:08 PM | 21 May, 2024
Islamabad Weather Update: Temp to remain 6°C above normal levels amid heatwave alert
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's capital city Islamabad is reeling under hot weather conditions as maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. 

An update shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in twin cities and in Potohar region. Day time temperatures are likely to remain 4-6°C above normal amid heat wave alert.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the mercury is expected to be around 26-40 degrees Celcius. Humidity was recorded at 18 percent with winds blowing at 23km.

Islamabad Rain Update

Currently, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad and other parts of region.

As per the advisory, continental air is prevailing in upper and central regions. A high pressure in the upper atmosphere is likely to develop over most parts of the country, which may cause heatwave like condition especially over Punjab and Sindh from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May, PMD said.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad's air quality was recorded at 57 which is moderate as per the Swiss Air Quality measures.

Heatwaves in Pakistan 2024: Key facts and safety tips

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

