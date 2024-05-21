Islamabad Weather Update: Temp to remain 6°C above normal levels amid heatwave alert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's capital city Islamabad is reeling under hot weather conditions as maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius.
An update shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in twin cities and in Potohar region. Day time temperatures are likely to remain 4-6°C above normal amid heat wave alert.
On Tuesday, the mercury is expected to be around 26-40 degrees Celcius. Humidity was recorded at 18 percent with winds blowing at 23km.
Currently, there are no chances of rain in Islamabad and other parts of region.
As per the advisory, continental air is prevailing in upper and central regions. A high pressure in the upper atmosphere is likely to develop over most parts of the country, which may cause heatwave like condition especially over Punjab and Sindh from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May, PMD said.
Islamabad's air quality was recorded at 57 which is moderate as per the Swiss Air Quality measures.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.