Sindh Summer Vacations 2024 Latest Update here

KARACHI – Karachi and parts of Sindh are reeling under sweltering weather conditions, and all eyes are on schools Summer Vacation 2024.

As students and parents were seeking early summer break, Sindh Education Department decided not to announce early summer vacations despite mercury hitting 45 degrees Celcius.

A notification shared by Sindh Education Department said summer vacations will be from June 1 to July 31.

There was proposal in Sindh for early summer vacations, but Meteorological Department clarified that there would be no heatwave in Karachi in May.

Summer Holidays in Pakistan 2024

Punjab School Education Department announced that summer vacations in the province would be from June 1 to August 14, however, due to the increasing intensity of the heat and heatwaves, a new schedule for vacations was issued, and school timings were also reduced.

PDMA Punjab issued an alert for ongoing month's heatwave, rain, and storms. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority had said that there are possibilities of the temperature rising by up to 8 degrees in the current month, and there are possibilities of heatwaves in Punjab from May 21 to 27.