How to get Government school under public-private partnership in Punjab?

02:55 PM | 21 May, 2024
LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched Public Schools Reorganisation Programme, seeking applications from young entrepreneurs to run government schools through public-private partnership.

This programme is designed to encourage educated youth, experienced individuals, School Chains, Ed-Tech Firms and NGOs to join hands with the provincial government in reorganization of the public sector schools.

This initiative on one hand will empower young individuals as they get a source of income while on the other it aims to utilize the expertise of the private sector to improve educational outcomes across the province.

Under the initiative, the Punjab government, School Education Department will provide subsidies for enrolled and verified students, including tuition fees and other relevant expenses.

In the first phase, the government has started outsourcing the primary schools.

How Can Young Entrepreneurs Get Public School?

Following are the requirements to apply for programme:

A group of (03) three persons (friends/family) can apply for one school by giving preferred choice of 05 suitable schools from the advertised list of schools

2) One person shall be the lead applicant to carry out processing on behalf of the group;

3) One of the applicants, among the group, must possess at least 03 years post qualification teaching/school management experience;

4) One person can apply in a single young entrepreneurs’ group only;

5) One of the applicants must be MA/MSc/BS degree holder (16 years of Education), while other two applicants can be Graduate, BA/BSc degree holders (14 years of Education).

However, final selection shall be made on the basis of overall score of the applicants under the head of educational qualification and preference shall be given to the candidates having higher educational qualification;

6) One of the applicants must hold a graduate degree in natural sciences/ Information Technology/ computer sciences;

7) The maximum age limit for all three applicants is 40 years.

Deadline to Submit Application

The last date for submission of applications is June 5, 2024.

