Rs25000 Prize Bond 10 December 2024; Check Winners List Online

QUETTA – The excitement is building as National Savings’ Rawalpindi office is set to conduct highly anticipated balloting for Rs25,000 Prize Bond today on December 10, 2024.

The ballotin of Draw Number 16 will shortly took place with participants and officials, all waiting anxiously to discover if they would be the lucky winners, with partakers looking to crack bumper prize of 30million.

National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to offer incredible prizes to attract investors, making the Prize Bond a thrilling way to invest without fixed profits.

Rs. 25,000 Prize Bond Latest Prize Amounts:

1st Prize: A whopping 30,000,000

A whopping 2nd Prize: 10,000,000

3rd Prize: 300,000

The anticipation is now over – the winners of the Rs. 25,000 Prize Bond have been revealed! Stay tuned with Daily Pakistan as full list will be updated here shortly.