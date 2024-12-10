40000 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results Online

LAHORE – National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad will hold balloting of Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond today December 10, 2024 Tuesday.

This draw#31 marked significant moment for prize bond holders, as it was held under the newly introduced Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) scheme by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), which now runs alongside the traditional National Prize Bonds scheme.

40000 Prize Bond Winners Dec 2024

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize 016364 Second Prize 442509 540206 885708

Rs. 40,000 Premium Prize Bond remains highest denomination of Prize Bonds, offering bumper prize of Rs8Crore while three lucky winners walked away with the second prize of Rs. 30,000,000 each. Additionally, 660 winners claimed the third prize, each receiving Rs. 500,000.

40000 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full list of winners will be released shortly, bringing excitement and anticipation to thousands of prize bond holders across the country.