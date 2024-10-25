Armed ambush frees PTI MPAs, detainees from prisoner vans near Sangjani Toll Palza

ISLAMABAD – Unknown assailants attacked three prisoner vans at Sangjani Toll Plaza in Islamabad, helping detainees to escape including three MPAs of PTI.

According to police sources, 187 detainees involved in the D-Chowk protest were being transferred to Attock Jail after a court appearance. At the toll plaza, unidentified attackers opened fire on the prisoner vans, allowing several detainees, including three PTI MPAs, to escape.

MPAs Anwar Zeb, Liaqat, and Yasir Qureshi were among the detainees, along with government employees and police officers in the vans.

The attackers burst the prison van tires by shooting, injuring multiple police personnel who were then taken to the hospital.

Police have since re-arrested several escapees, including the son of an MPA.