Nepra raises electricity tariff by Rs3.03 per unit for Karachi consumers

In a significant blow to Karachi’s residents already grappling with rising living costs, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs 3.03 per unit. The decision, aimed at adjusting the monthly fuel price for July 2024, was announced through an official notification on October 25, 2024.

This latest hike comes as part of a monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism, which NEPRA has employed to address fluctuating energy costs. The additional charges will be reflected in the December 2024 electricity bills for consumers of K-Electric, the city’s primary electricity supplier.

In its request for a tariff increase, K-Electric had initially sought a rise of Rs 3.09 per unit for the July adjustments. NEPRA’s decision to approve a slightly lower increase still adds to the financial burden on residents who are already facing the pressures of inflation and increasing living expenses.

The impact of this rate hike is expected to be felt widely, with many residents concerned about the implications for their monthly budgets. As energy costs continue to rise, consumers are urged to be vigilant about their usage and explore energy-saving measures to mitigate the effects of higher bills.

The approved increase further complicates the economic situation for many in Karachi, prompting calls for greater transparency and accountability from energy providers in the region.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

