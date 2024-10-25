16 held for spreading fake news in alleged Lahore rape case

LAHORE – A significant progress has been made in the investigation of an unverified incident of alleged assault on a student at a private college in Lahore.

DIG Imran Kishwar stated that the police arrested 16 individuals involved in a social media campaign. He added that 138 accounts spreading fake news have been blocked, and 40 students involved in vandalism and violence have been identified.

He emphasised that action is ongoing against those spreading disorder through fake campaigns on social media.

Recently, an unverified report of an alleged assault on a student in Lahore went viral, sparking protests and vandalism by students across several cities in Punjab.

A subsequent inquiry committee found no evidence of assault at the college, nor any eyewitnesses.

The committee interviewed around 28 students who mentioned hearing about the incident from various sources. The report indicated that the issue was amplified through social media posts.