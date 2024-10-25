Alizeh Shah’s new bold video sets internet on fire

Alizeh Shah, a talented and stunning Pakistani TV actress, enjoys a massive fan following, with 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are drawn to her lively, fun personality and currently admire her performance alongside Affan Waheed in a popular drama.

Her hit series include Ishq Tamasha, Ehd E Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Dil Moum Ka Diya, Muhabbat Ki Akhri Kahani, Khel, Taqdeer, and Jo Tu Chahay.

Recently, Alizeh has been vacationing in the USA, sharing vibrant photos and Instagram reels. In her latest look, she wore a pink off-shoulder top with white sleeves, channeling a Gen Z pop icon vibe. She also posted two videos in this outfit, including one where she dances to Danny Z’s “Mahi Ve.”