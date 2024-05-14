Search

Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with bold avatar at Hum Style Awards

Web Desk
01:49 PM | 14 May, 2024
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with bold avatar at Hum Style Awards
Source: alizehshahofficial/Instagram

Lollywood star Alizeh Shah is a force to be reckoned with as she never shies away from flaunting her bold side. Despite being entangled in some controversies, the actor captivated the hearts of millions of fans with her beauty and glamour. 
 
The Ehd-e-Wafa star rose to stardom with several hit projects, and she amassed a huge fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure, and sassy persona. 

Now, the actor is back with a new look at Hum Style Awards and it has everyone talking. For the big event, she slayed in a short black dress accompanied by a faux fur embellishment.

The daring star even responded to haters, saying “Still looked better than the people sitting at home typing nonsense,” in a social media story.

She responded after facing criticism, with some comparing her to Indian internet sensation Uorfi Javed. This is not the first time Alizeh has had to defend herself from trolls. 

