Sana Javed cheers as Shoaib Malik bags most stylish sports personality award

Pakistani actress Sana Javed is beaming with pride as her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, receives the prestigious Most Stylish Sports Personality award. The couple, known for their glamorous presence both on and off the field, exuded joy as they shared the news with fans and followers.
Shoaib Malik, a former captain of the national cricket team, has not only showcased his prowess on the cricket field but has also made waves with his fashion sense. His effortless style, whether in traditional or Western attire, has earned him widespread recognition and admiration.
Taking to her Instagram story, Sana Javed expressed her heartfelt congratulations to her "hero" on receiving the award. She shared glimpses of the award ceremony, including a video featuring Shoaib Malik's nomination for the prestigious accolade.
The couple, who tied the knot on January 20, 2024, has been enjoying marital bliss, with Sana Javed standing by her husband's side as he continues to make strides in both his sporting career and personal life.
Prior to his marriage to Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana Javed was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal. Despite their past relationships, Shoaib and Sana found love in each other and embarked on a new journey together, garnering admiration from fans for their resilience and commitment to each other.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
