Indian star Tabu joins cast of 'Dune' prequel series

Tabu, a well-known name in Indian cinema, is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series "Dune: Prophecy." The series, inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," is a part of the "Dune" universe and takes viewers 10,000 years back before the events of the main story.

Tabu will play Sister Francesca, a character described as strong and captivating. She adds depth to the story as she returns to the palace after playing a big role in the Emperor's life. This adds drama to the power struggles in the capital city.

With her impressive career in Bollywood, Tabu brings a lot of prestige to the series. Despite some challenges during production, including changes in the team, the success of the previous "Dune" films has raised expectations for this series.

Tabu has received many awards for her acting in Indian films. She's known for her versatility and has also appeared in international productions like "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake."

Her addition in "Dune: Prophecy" promises to bring even more excitement to the series, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance.