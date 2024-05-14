Indian star Tabu joins cast of 'Dune' prequel series

Tabu, a well-known name in Indian cinema, is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series "Dune: Prophecy." The series, inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," is a part of the "Dune" universe and takes viewers 10,000 years back before the events of the main story.
Tabu will play Sister Francesca, a character described as strong and captivating. She adds depth to the story as she returns to the palace after playing a big role in the Emperor's life. This adds drama to the power struggles in the capital city.
With her impressive career in Bollywood, Tabu brings a lot of prestige to the series. Despite some challenges during production, including changes in the team, the success of the previous "Dune" films has raised expectations for this series.
Tabu has received many awards for her acting in Indian films. She's known for her versatility and has also appeared in international productions like "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake."
Her addition in "Dune: Prophecy" promises to bring even more excitement to the series, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.