Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered losses on second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan amid decline in trade of the precious commodity.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to close at Rs241,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs943 to reach Rs206,790 in Pakistan.

The downward trend was also witnessed in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $12 to settle at $2,337.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan saw no change as per tola price stood at Rs2,650 while the price of 10-gram was traded at Rs2,271.94 without any change.