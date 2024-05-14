Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024
Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered losses on second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan amid decline in trade of the precious commodity.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,200 to close at Rs241,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs943 to reach Rs206,790 in Pakistan.

The downward trend was also witnessed in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $12 to settle at $2,337.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan saw no change as per tola price stood at Rs2,650 while the price of 10-gram was traded at Rs2,271.94 without any change. 

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 74,000 milestone

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest ...

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold ...

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

03:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

10:32 AM | 9 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 9 May 2024

Advertisement

Latest

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: