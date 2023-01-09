Pakistani actor Mehreen Shah accuses Indian producer of sexual harassment

Pakistani model and actress Syeda Mehreen Shah has made fresh accusations of sexual harassment against Indian producer Ehsan Zaidi and some of his team members.

Shah, sharing her ordeal in a video clip, said she fell prey to harassment during a shoot in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Revealing her horrific experience working with the Indian director and his team, she released a video message, in which Shah said that she wanted to alert the other actors.

Mehreen named Indian producer Raj Gupta in the video clip, and Ehsan Zaidi, who started harassing her as she refused to comply with their lewd demands.

She continued saying that it was her first experience working with Ehsan Zaidi after meeting him through a reference.

The actor further said she was accused of having a relationship with a crew member who helped her during the sickness and was not offered food as she opposed their demands.

Shah mentioned that sex workers were also invited to their hotel party which was attended by crew members.