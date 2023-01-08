Pakistani actress Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'assaulting her physically and sexually'

Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali, who was once in a relationship with Indian actor Salman Khan, has accused the Dabangg her of assaulting her verbally, physically and sexually.
Taking to Instagram, Ali spoke about the eight years that she was in a relationship with Salman Khan. She described those eight years as the worst years of her existence and said Khan belittled her ugly, stupid or dumb.
Explaining why she first shared and then deleted some posts, Ali said she did so because "I had used profanity and my anger got the best of me. As an executive director of an NGO, it did not sit well with me to have profane posts on my social media. Thus, I deleted them."
When asked to tell what happened between Somy Ali and Salman Khan, Ali said, "The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small."
She then talked about facing humilation from him while revealing that she started seeing others who would care for her. "He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop. I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me I chose to have affairs which essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me. Someone who would not insult me and would actually be nice to me."
"Unfortunately, I was unaware that these men were simply using me and I was building a future with each affair while I was simply being used. When Salman learned of these affairs he had the guts to say after beating me that I am a man and only men can cheat not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism that reeked from it. Let's not forget that just because Salman or anyone else is nice to you, they are the same with others. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual and physical abuse," she ended.
However, Salman Khan has not responded to her allegations yet.
