Govt launches "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide health-related info
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
Govt launches
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza launched the "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide health-related information services to the masses.

The helpline was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad which will enable the people to obtain immediate assistance to their queries and concerns related to Polio and routine immunization services.

The helpline will also provide information and address queries of parents and caregivers related to the vaccine.

The helpline will be operational from 8:00 am to 12:00 am daily.

More From This Category
PAF training aircraft crashes near Jhang, pilot ...
02:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Demolish all illegally-constructed buildings on ...
02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince ...
01:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
PTI raises fingers at Nawaz Sharif's treatment in ...
01:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Pak Mission to UN holds photo exhibition to ...
12:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Govt launches "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to ...
10:37 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anjuman Shaheen, husband Lucky Ali slam divorce reports
02:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr