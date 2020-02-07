Govt launches "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide health-related info
10:37 AM | 7 Feb, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza launched the "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide health-related information services to the masses.
The helpline was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad which will enable the people to obtain immediate assistance to their queries and concerns related to Polio and routine immunization services.
The helpline will also provide information and address queries of parents and caregivers related to the vaccine.
The helpline will be operational from 8:00 am to 12:00 am daily.
- PAF training aircraft crashes near Jhang, pilot safe02:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Demolish all illegally-constructed buildings on govt land in Karachi, ...02:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
-
- FM Qureshi expresses grief over demise of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad ...01:06 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- PTI raises fingers at Nawaz Sharif's treatment in London01:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz extend gratitude to Anoushey Ashraf for ...12:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat shows solidarity with coronavirus victims12:23 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Shah Rukh Khan can't stop gushing over Shakira's Super Bowl ...12:14 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019