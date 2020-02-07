Govt launches

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza launched the "Sehat Tahaffuz" helpline '1166' to provide health-related information services to the masses.

The helpline was launched at a ceremony in Islamabad which will enable the people to obtain immediate assistance to their queries and concerns related to Polio and routine immunization services.

The helpline will also provide information and address queries of parents and caregivers related to the vaccine.

The helpline will be operational from 8:00 am to 12:00 am daily.