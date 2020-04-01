PM Imran inaugurates upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi today
09:52 AM | 1 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

According to media, the premier visit different sections of the hospital and review the facilities in the Cantonment General Hospital.

The upgradation and renovation of the hospital is regarded as essential step to provide better healthcare services to the patients.

