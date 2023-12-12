PSX gains 500 points

KARACHI – After a day of setbacks, bullish activity surged back onto the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading floor on Tuesday.

As per the PSX website, the KSE-100 index climbed by 500.38 points at 10:50 am, reaching 66,512.70 points, marking a 0.76 percent increase from the previous day’s close at 66,012.32.

The decline witnessed among major shares on Monday, driven by widespread profit-taking among investors, came to an end. Analysts attributed this trend to notable selling pressure in the power, oil marketing, and banking sectors.

Mohammed Sohail, the chief executive of Topline Securities, said that the stocks were once again on an upward trajectory, largely due to sustained interest from foreign portfolio managers.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the central bank’s decision on key rates, expected later today, in shaping the immediate market outlook.