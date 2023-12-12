23 soldiers martyred in DI Khan terror attack: ISPR

DI KHAN – At least 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists unleashed attack a security forces' post in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area on Tuesday, said ISPR.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, six terrorists attacked the security post in the early morning hours.
“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack”.
“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.
Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the “terrorist attack on the police station” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.
Pakistan has witnessed rise in terror attacks in recent time, especially in KP and Balochistan. The development came after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.
On Nov 3, a bomb blast targeting police killed five people and injured over 20 others in DI Khan.
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
