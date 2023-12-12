23 soldiers martyred in DI Khan terror attack: ISPR

DI KHAN – At least 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists unleashed attack a security forces' post in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area on Tuesday, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, six terrorists attacked the security post in the early morning hours.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack”.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the “terrorist attack on the police station” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

https://twitter.com/MOIofficialGoP/status/1734477061513937137

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

https://twitter.com/MediaCellPPP/status/1734514377368449366

Pakistan has witnessed rise in terror attacks in recent time, especially in KP and Balochistan. The development came after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Nov 3, a bomb blast targeting police killed five people and injured over 20 others in DI Khan.