Shoaib annexes title in 40th Governors Cup Golf

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Shoaib annexes title in 40th Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE – The 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament 2023 unfolded over 54 holes at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, concluding with a stellar performance from Muhammed Shoaib, who emerged as the triumphant golfer. 

Muhammed Shoaib, representing Lahore Gymkhana, secured the championship with an outstanding final round of net 72 on Sunday. This stellar performance contributed to a three-round aggregate of 211, placing him five strokes under par and securing his prestigious title. In a neck-and-neck competition, Shoaib managed to surpass his closest rival, Nadir Khalil, by a two-stroke margin. While Nadir showcased commendable skills, a couple of missed putts ultimately relegated him to the runner-up position. 

Shoaib's victory can be attributed to his formidable power and adept handling of tense moments. His consistent putting prowess on the greens and impressive fairway shots, consistently positioning him within four to six feet of the hole on par fours and fives, solidified his claim to the Governors Cup title. Shoaib's net scores of 72, 67, and 72, with an aggregate of 211, secured his triumph, while Nadir concluded with scores of 70, 72, and 71 and an aggregate of net 213. Ghulam Qadir of Okara made a valiant effort with scores of 72, 71, and 72, totaling an aggregate of 215, securing the third position. 

In the gross event, Sameer Iftikhar claimed the first gross with scores of 78, 76, and 74, totaling 228. Hussain Hamid of Royal secured the second gross with an aggregate score of 228, while Muhammed Arsalan (Gymkhana) took the third position, also with an aggregate score of 228. The competitive race among the top three was so tight that positions were determined based on the best scores over the last 36 holes. 

In the juniors event, the first position was claimed by Zayd Omar, second by Rehan Asif and third by Muhammed Ali Khan. The ladies gross title went to Bushra Fatima, second to Ana James Gill and third Aleesa Rashid of Ace Junior League owned and run by Munazza Shaheen. The ladies net title was claimed by Saqiba Batool followed by Zaib un Nisa and Sobia Waseem.  

The veterans gross title was won by Javed A Khan while Col M Shafi finished second and Dr Tariq Habib Malik third. The veterans net category saw Brig Tahir Saleem winning first position, Ejaz Malik second and Col Abdul Ghaffar third. The seniors gross title was lifted by Col Raja Asif Mehdi followed by Asim Tiwana and Omar Javaid Zia.  

In the seniors net, Rana Usman won the title while Maj Fida Tiwana finished second and Ahsan Ghias third. In the local professionals, Robin Bagh bagged first, Safdar Gill second and Shawan Pervaiz third. 

At the awards ceremony, chief guests Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman and Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Group of Companies, presented the prizes to the top performers. The event, attended by participating golfers and their families, marked the culmination of the tournament.

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

