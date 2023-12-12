US doesn’t play role in determining Pakistan’s leadership: State dept

WASHINGTON – The United States State Department reaffirmed its stance, emphasizing that Washington refrains from influencing the selection of political leaders in Pakistan.

During a press briefing on Monday, Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized, “The United States does not play a role in determining Pakistan’s leadership.” His remarks addressed queries about the American government’s stance on steering clear of supporting corrupt or criminal leaders globally.

Miller clarified that the US exclusively engages with leaders elected by the Pakistani populace and highlighted the ongoing interaction with the Pakistani government on various matters.

This statement from the State Department coincides with the maiden official visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the US since assuming office in November last year.

During this visit, General Munir is scheduled to meet senior military and government officials. His arrival follows the two-day stay of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Pakistan.

On multiple occasions, the US has reiterated its commitment to non-interference in Pakistan’s internal political affairs, emphasizing a neutral stance regarding political parties.

In September, Miller clarified the US position, asserting that they do not endorse any specific political party or candidate in Pakistan. He emphasized the US’s support for free and fair elections globally, including in Pakistan.