PM Shehbaz for providing fuel adjustment charges relief to consumers in 24 hours

12:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities concerned to implement the relief announced for the electricity consumers using up to two hundred units in 24 hours.

The premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting. He said the electricity bills be reduced as per the announced relief in the given timeframe.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the staff of DISCOs to work round the clock for correction of the bills.  He said holidays of the staff be cancelled for immediate completion of this work and the report of this be presented to him.

The Prime Minister said banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days for payment of the bills.

The meeting was informed that implementation of the relief announced by the Prime Minister for the power consumers is being ensured. He said correction of the bills of 16.6 million consumers is being done as per the relief given in the fuel price adjustment.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has constituted a high level committee to address complaints of power consumers.

LHC waives off fuel adjustment charges for ... 01:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday quashed fuel adjustment charges (FAC) being received by the ...

