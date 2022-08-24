LHC waives off fuel adjustment charges for electricity consumers
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday quashed fuel adjustment charges (FAC) being received by the government on electricity bills from consumers.
The high court issued the order while hearing a plea against collection of FAC from the consumers. It has ordered the consumers to pay their bills after excluding the fuel adjustment charges.
At outset of hearing, petitioner argued that imposition of FAC will increase the power tariff and urged the court to declare the charges null and void.
LHC has also issued notices to the federal government, the Federal Bureau of Revenue, Lahore Electric Supply Power Company (LESCO) and others, directing them to submit their response in next hearing on September 14.
In a quick relief measure for 17.1 million power consumers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced waiving fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills.
The premier announced the relief while addressing the nation during his maiden visit to Qatar.
PM Sharif said the waiving off of fuel cost adjustment, which is a major chunk of utility bills, would benefit millions of consumers while assuring relief for the remaining 13 million consumers in near future.
The exemption will also apply to tube-well users, PM said, while mentioning that small traders faced difficulties due to fixed tax, therefore, the government waived it.
PM Shehbaz orders suspension of fixed sales tax ... 09:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to suspend fixed sales tax collection through the ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand02:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- ECP postpones LG polls in flood-hit nine districts of Sindh01:52 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- LHC waives off fuel adjustment charges for electricity consumers01:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
-
- Merub Ali celebrates million followers on Instagram12:41 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Amitabh Bachchan contracts Covid-19 for second time08:56 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022