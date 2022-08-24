Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking seven-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

Gill was brought to the court of duty judge Magistrate Amanullah after completion of his two-day physical remand. The court has sent the suspect to join on judicial remand.

During the hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that interrogation from the PTI leader is yet to be completed, adding that police have recovered mobile phones and other things during raid at his room in Parliament Lodges.

He said that a mobile phone, which was in personal use of Gill, is yet to be recovered.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the physical remand petition and sent Shahbaz Gill to jail on judicial remand.

A day earlier, Islamabad Police registered a case over possession of an illegal weapon against Imran Khan’s close aide.

The case was registered after federal cops conducted a raid on the defiant leader’s apartment at Parliament Lodges and recovered a handgun, satellite phone, passport and other things.

The case was registered in the Secretariat Police Station after Khan’s former chief of staff failed to produce licence for the revolver.