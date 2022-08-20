PM Shehbaz orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills
PM Shehbaz orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to suspend fixed sales tax collection through the electricity bills and directed for the formulation of a new mechanism.

Reports in local media said the premier also ordered the concerned official for an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers and retailers in the utility bills.

PM Sharif issued directives during a meeting to review electricity rates and fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue, relevant federal secretaries, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Furthermore, PM asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process, prior to taking any decision with regard to the collection of taxes from shopkeepers through the utility bills.

The development comes as electricity bills have left power consumers in a state of shock. Distressed people sought immediate withdrawal of increases in various taxes and per unit costs so that they get relief at a time when they are facing the highest inflation rate.

Meanwhile, traders hold protests against the imposition of GST on the current electricity bills while traders refused to pay electricity bills with additional charges.

