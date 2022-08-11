Another ‘power shock’ for K-Electric consumers as NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs11.10 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified another increase in electricity tariff by Rs11.10 per unit, giving another 'electric shock' to the residents of the country’s largest metropolis.

The power regulator jacked up the power tariff by Rs11.10 per unit for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2022 amid worsening power outages in the port city.

Reports suggest that with the recent increase in the price of power tariff, K-electric consumers will be burdened with additional Rs 25 billion.

The notification mentioned that the increase in electricity prices will be applicable only on the bills for August and September.

The consumers of the port city are also paying an increase of nearly Rs8 per unit of May fuel price adjustment in the form of electricity.

Nepra increases power tariff for K-Electric ... 03:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff for K-Electric ...

The development comes as power shortfall has reached 5,944 megawatts (MW) in South Asian country as total power generation capacity has dropped to 23,556 MW against the demand of 29,500MW.