Zara Noor Abbas creates a buzz on social media with new hair makeover
Web Desk
08:44 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay, and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the Ehd e Wafa actress recently got herself a hair makeover and flaunted her look on social media.

The Parey Hut Love star revamped her look with a haircut serving major hair goals – and her fans are loving it.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

