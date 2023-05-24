A Legacy of Purity: Millac’s Hidden History

Millac’s roots have always centred on the common family of Pakistan and providing them with quality foods and enriching their lives with locally sourced wholesome products.
Its core mission has always been to provide homegrown international-quality products so that people choose locally produced goods rather than opting for imports at a premium price, which not only makes quality dairy items affordable while also boosting Pakistan’s economy.
The biggest milestone was the establishment of Millac Foods (Pvt.) Ltd. where famous milk powder manufacturing capacity was enhanced by investing in a modern, state-of-the-art plant to produce spray-dried milk powders.
Millac’s vision relies on quality which is grown from the homeland and produced for the homeland.
Millac through the Years
A brief timeline of Millac Foods starts in 1967 with the brand Horlicks of England founding Pakistan Milk Food Manufacturers Ltd. (PMML) in a little town called Jhang in the country’s midlands, with the family controlling a minor portion of the business.
Pakistan Milk Food Manufacturers Ltd. (PMML) was purchased by the family in 1970 and granted permission to use the Horlicks brand name for a certain period of time. In 1973, the business began importing high-quality fat-filled milk powder from the UK under the brand name Millac and established Millac Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.
Millac has been a household brand in the milk industry ever since. 1986: PMML invests in a sweetened condensed milk facility and introduces the Comelle brand. Comelle has been the market leader in its field since its beginnings.
So in its history of international quality and reliability, Millac Foods in its core is a family brand.
Quality that is Internationally Certified
Since Millac’s vision is to not compromise on quality, the brand has got over 7 certifications and accreditations from international and governmental regulatory bodies including the FDA – U.S Food & Drug Administration, BVQI HALAL Accreditation, and Pakistan Standards of Quality Control Association.
Millac Foods stands as a testament to purity for a nation always questioning its source of foods. The Millac Family is not just a highly tested and regulated milk brand, it’s a dairy family tree that caters to every segment of the market.
Comelle full-cream milk powder – a premium product for complete milk goodness and nutrition, Millac Vitacals for extra nutrition at an affordable price, Skimillac for those who stay fit and drink their milk fat-free, Tea Millac for true Chai lovers, Comelle – a premium brand in the category which is synonymous with condensed milk, and its subsidiary brands which include Millac Butters, Yogurts, Fruit Yogurts, and Raitas, are the highly popular products that every Pakistani household is familiar with.
Millac has been energizing lives by offering the safest possible possibilities due to its clean bill of distinguishing in all aspects of corporate citizenship since it was entrusted to nurture and safeguard its customers’ health and nourishment.
Millac builds relationships with its customers by promising and delivering on all elements of excellence and thriving on your pleasure. Millac believes in evolving its brands and family according to modern family trends, that’s why Millac’s legacy still stands tall to this day.
