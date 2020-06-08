Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
RAWALPINDI –Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has tested positive for coronavirus today (Monday).

According to media details, the federal minister has quarantined himself has quarantined himself at home after contracting the virus.

Earlier today, former premier and Pakistan Muslim League--Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s corona test has returned as positive.

More than 1 lac coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan and according to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,728 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

