Ertugrul Ghazi's statue erected in Lahore
Share
The action adventure serial full of sword fights, Dirilis:Ertugrul, has become a major hit in Pakistan and people just can’t stop obsessing over it.
The community members of Maraghzar Housing Scheme in Lahore are so enthralled by the Turkish dram, based on the character of Ertugrul, that they have paid a tribute to him by building a statue in their neighbourhood.
The warrior in the statue can be seen riding a horse with a sword in his hand.
The popular TV series is being aired on the Pakistan Television in Urdu language and was recommended by PM Imran Khan himself.
Many leading cast members of Ertugrul have expressed their desire to meet Pakistani fans as they are overwhelmed by the response they have received.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth ...08:27 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- PIA incurring Rs 6 b loss on monthly basis: PM Imran told12:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Insecurity12:01 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
- 13 legislators tested positive for coronavirus: Speaker NA11:21 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- World Ocean Day: sustainable innovation need of the hour07:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan featured in the list of ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ of ...05:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Malala Yousafzai officially graduates from Oxford University04:07 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- Sara Loren reveals first look of her action film ‘Ishrat Made In ...02:14 PM | 8 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020